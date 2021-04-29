    Seahawks, Former 1st-Round Draft Pick Robert Nkemdiche Agree to Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) takes the field during an NFL football practice, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks and free-agent defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche agreed to a contract Thursday.

    Nkemdiche last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 after being drafted in the first round in 2016 by the Arizona Cardinals. He was one of the greatest high school prospects of his generation but didn't live up to those expectations at Ole Miss, and he has contributed little in a short NFL career that includes a two-game suspension in 2019 for an undisclosed issue.

    No team had signed Nkemdiche since his release by the Dolphins midway through the 2019 season. He has recorded 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 29 career games with the Cardinals and Dolphins.

    The Seahawks may hope a year away from football provides Nkemdiche with the motivation to maximize his physical gifts. At 6'4" and 296 pounds, he has the size and explosiveness off the line to be a force on the interior.

    No contract details were given upon Nkemdiche's signing, but it's unlikely he got more than a non-guaranteed minimum contract.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

      Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks find project in 2016 1st-rounder Robert Nkemdiche

      seattlepi.com
      via seattlepi.com

      Seahawks sign former Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche

      Seahawks sign former Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks sign former Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche

      Mookie Alexander
      via Field Gulls

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈

      Something to watch: 2022 picks are 'like gold' to teams. Could see an all-time low in future picks traded (Rapoport)

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      George Kittle confirms story of Seahawks narrowly missing out on drafting him

      George Kittle confirms story of Seahawks narrowly missing out on drafting him
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      George Kittle confirms story of Seahawks narrowly missing out on drafting him

      Stan T.B. Taylor
      via Field Gulls