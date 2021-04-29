Seahawks, Former 1st-Round Draft Pick Robert Nkemdiche Agree to Contract

Matt York/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and free-agent defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche agreed to a contract Thursday.

Nkemdiche last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 after being drafted in the first round in 2016 by the Arizona Cardinals. He was one of the greatest high school prospects of his generation but didn't live up to those expectations at Ole Miss, and he has contributed little in a short NFL career that includes a two-game suspension in 2019 for an undisclosed issue.

No team had signed Nkemdiche since his release by the Dolphins midway through the 2019 season. He has recorded 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 29 career games with the Cardinals and Dolphins.

The Seahawks may hope a year away from football provides Nkemdiche with the motivation to maximize his physical gifts. At 6'4" and 296 pounds, he has the size and explosiveness off the line to be a force on the interior.

No contract details were given upon Nkemdiche's signing, but it's unlikely he got more than a non-guaranteed minimum contract.