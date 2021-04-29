    Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 49ers Did Not Make Offer to Packers for Star QB

    FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers "for the foreseeable future" one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP's potential successor.
    As the mystery continues around who the San Francisco 49ers will take with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, there are conflicting reports about a potential trade offer the team made for Aaron Rodgers

    Paul Allen of KFAN (h/t sports broadcaster Bill Michaels) reported the 49ers offered a package that included the No. 3 pick, other draft picks and players currently on their roster, including Jimmy Garoppolo, to the Green Bay Packers for Rodgers. 

    Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Allen's report is "NOT true" and there have been no calls between the 49ers and Packers. 

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported San Francisco did reach out to Green Bay on Wednesday, though no formal offer was made. Pelissero added that a source told him that there is a "zero percent chance" Rodgers gets traded.

    Rodgers caused a stir in the aftermath of Green Bay's 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. He called his future with the organization "uncertain" during his postgame press conference. 

    Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show two days after the game, Rodgers clarified his comments by noting he wasn't looking to leave the Packers. 

    "It was more a realization, I think, that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control," Rodgers said (h/t The Athletic). "I think that was what just kind of hit me in the moment."

    Rodgers remains under contract to the Packers through the 2023 season, but they are one year removed from trading up to select Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 draft. 

    San Francisco has gone all-in to look for an immediate and long-term upgrade at quarterback this offseason. General manager John Lynch sent the No. 12 pick this year, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, as well as 2022 third-round pick to the Dolphins for the 2021 No. 3 choice. 

    Rodgers is coming off his third MVP season after throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and completing 70.7 percent of his passes. 

    The 49ers have a roster built to compete for a Super Bowl right now. It would make sense if they at least called the Packers about Rodgers, but there's no reason for Green Bay to try moving on from the 37-year-old. 

      

