Eagles Rumors: PHI Active in Pursuing Trade Up; Believed to Want Top CB Prospect

Having already traded back in the first round, the Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly looking to make a move up in the 2021 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles "have been active" in pursuing a trade. Opposing teams think they want to get into the top 10 for an elite cornerback prospect.

The Eagles originally had the sixth pick in the draft, but they moved down to No. 12 in a trade with the Miami Dolphins last month. That deal also landed them an extra fourth-round pick this year and a first-rounder in 2022.

Fowler noted opposing clubs believe that Philadelphia would like to get ahead of the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10.

The Cowboys have been linked to several players throughout the predraft process, including cornerbacks Jaycee Horn from South Carolina and Patrick Surtain II from Alabama.

B/R's NFL scouting department projected Dallas to select Surtain in its final mock draft, while it had the Eagles selecting Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle with the 12th pick.

The Eagles have several needs entering the NFL draft. Cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker are the positions most in need of an immediate upgrade.

Given how deep this year's pass-catching class appears to be, Philadelphia could potentially target a cornerback in the first round and add a receiver in the second round if the board works out in its favor.