    Eagles Rumors: PHI Active in Pursuing Trade Up; Believed to Want Top CB Prospect

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    A Philadelphia Eagles hemet lies on the turf during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
    Corey Perrine/Associated Press

    Having already traded back in the first round, the Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly looking to make a move up in the 2021 NFL draft. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles "have been active" in pursuing a trade. Opposing teams think they want to get into the top 10 for an elite cornerback prospect. 

    The Eagles originally had the sixth pick in the draft, but they moved down to No. 12 in a trade with the Miami Dolphins last month. That deal also landed them an extra fourth-round pick this year and a first-rounder in 2022. 

    Fowler noted opposing clubs believe that Philadelphia would like to get ahead of the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10. 

    The Cowboys have been linked to several players throughout the predraft process, including cornerbacks Jaycee Horn from South Carolina and Patrick Surtain II from Alabama. 

    B/R's NFL scouting department projected Dallas to select Surtain in its final mock draft, while it had the Eagles selecting Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle with the 12th pick. 

    The Eagles have several needs entering the NFL draft. Cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker are the positions most in need of an immediate upgrade. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Given how deep this year's pass-catching class appears to be, Philadelphia could potentially target a cornerback in the first round and add a receiver in the second round if the board works out in its favor. 

    Related

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈

      Something to watch: 2022 picks are 'like gold' to teams. Could see an all-time low in future picks traded (Rapoport)

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Teams Want 2022 Picks 📈

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Only Kyle, Lynch Know SF Pick

      Just two people know the 49ers pick at No. 3, Shanahan and Lynch: ‘Extraordinary levels of secrecy’ (The Athletic)

      Only Kyle, Lynch Know SF Pick
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Only Kyle, Lynch Know SF Pick

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats 'Fine' Waiting on Jimmy G

      Patriots could wait for 49ers to release Jimmy Garoppolo if they don't draft a QB (Boston Sports Journal)

      Pats 'Fine' Waiting on Jimmy G
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats 'Fine' Waiting on Jimmy G

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NYG Likely Taking a Bama WR

      Giants are increasingly focused on using their first-round pick on either DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle (ESPN)

      NYG Likely Taking a Bama WR
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NYG Likely Taking a Bama WR

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report