Ranking the Worst NFL Draft-Day Trades Since 2000

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Good intentions are the backbone of any trade during the NFL draft.

However, reality often brings disappointment.

Every franchise has made a bad deal. But when a draft-day transaction doesn't work out, it can become a long-term problem—especially when a quarterback is involved. Several such mistakes from the last 20 years are etched in our football brains.

Like, say, trading up for Mitchell Trubisky instead of targeting Patrick Mahomes or even interviewing Deshaun Watson. That oversight will haunt the Chicago Bears for, well, forever.

Chicago isn't alone, though.

The list is subjective but considers the cost of the trade, the player's subsequent value and players who were drafted later.