2021 NFL Draft: List of Top Prospects, Sleepers and Final 1st-Round Mocks

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

After months of anticipation, projections and predictions, the 2021 NFL draft has arrived. A wave of fresh talent will be entering the league during the first round Thursday night.

By this point, most football fans know what names to expect to hear called early in the draft. It's highly unlikely that any player other than Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the first one taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off draft night.

But there are always trades and surprises during the NFL draft, especially during the opening round. There won't be anybody who correctly predicts each of the first 32 selections. And some sleeper prospects will emerge during the latter half of the round.

Here's a final first-round mock draft, followed by a look at some of the top prospects and sleepers who could be drafted Thursday night.