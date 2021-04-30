Bryce Harper out for Phillies vs. Mets with Minor Wrist Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper will miss Friday's game vs. the New York Mets with a wrist injury.



Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Harper's absence is unrelated to being hit in the face by a 97 mph Genesis Cabrera fastball during Wednesday's game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals:

The 28-year-old, who won the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL MVP, has been dominating baseball in 2021.

The six-time All-Star is hitting .321 with six home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.063 OPS for the 12-13 Phils, who are tied with the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

Philadelphia will have to find a way to move ahead without the 10-year veteran for the time being, however, as the ex-Washington National misses time.

Matt Joyce is starting in right field and hitting second for the Phillies on Friday.

He replaced Harper Wednesday after the slugger was hit by Cabrera. Harper was relatively unscathed after a CT scan came back clean:

Joyce, 36, is hitting .176 in 17 plate appearances this year. The 14-year veteran joined the Phillies as a free agent in February.