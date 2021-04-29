    2021 NFL Draft Order: Complete Listing of Every 1st-Round Selection

    David KenyonFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Jacksonville Jaguars have done just about everything short of announce Lawrence as their first pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    After months of nonstop rumors, misdirection ploys and never-ending gossip, the 2021 NFL draft is finally here.

    On Thursday night, the first 32 picks of the much-anticipated draft will be settled. Some of the biggest names in college footballincluding star quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fieldswill learn their professional home.

    And it all starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The opening round begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network. An online stream will be available from each entity, too.

    Bleacher Report will also have a live draft show broadcast on the B/R app, Twitter and YouTube featuring host Adam Lefkoe and analysis from Aqib Talib, Reggie Wayne, Robert Griffin III and Connor Rogers. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

                 

    2021 NFL Draft Order

    1. Jacksonville Jaguars

    2. New York Jets

    3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston via Miami)

    4. Atlanta Falcons

    5. Cincinnati Bengals

    6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)

    7. Detroit Lions

    8. Carolina Panthers

    9. Denver Broncos

    10. Dallas Cowboys

    11. New York Giants

    12. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco via Miami)

    13. Los Angeles Chargers

    14. Minnesota Vikings

    15. New England Patriots

    16. Arizona Cardinals

    17. Las Vegas Raiders

    18. Miami Dolphins

    19. Washington Football Team

    20. Chicago Bears

    21. Indianapolis Colts

    22. Tennessee Titans

    23. New York Jets (from Seattle)

    24. Pittsburgh Steelers

    25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

    26. Cleveland Browns

    27. Baltimore Ravens

    28. New Orleans Saints

    29. Green Bay Packers

    30. Buffalo Bills

    31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)

    32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

                

    The Fun Starts at No. 4...and Then No. 7

    Entering the first round, NFL followers are confident in three things: The Jaguars will grab Lawrence, the Jets will select Wilson, and the 49ers will take either Trey Lance or Mac Jones. After that, it's a whole lot of guessing and gut feelings.

    Will the Falcons pick Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, target Matt Ryan's heir at quarterback or consider a trade down? Do the Bengals want Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase? Are the Dolphins content to select whichever player is left among Pitts, Sewell and Chase?

    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts
    Florida tight end Kyle PittsJohn Raoux/Associated Press

    As long as neither Cincinnati nor Miami trades down, at least oneand potentially twoof the five highest-rated QBs will remain on the board at No. 7.

    From there, the draft could get chaotic in a hurry.

    While the Lions may entertain taking a quarterback, they're a trade-down candidate. So are the Panthers, Broncos, Cowboys and Giants from Nos. 9 to 12.

    Incidentally, the Broncos are also a trade-up possibilityyes, even after acquiring Teddy Bridgewater from the Panthers for a late-round pick on Wednesday. Other QB-needy teams include New England, Washington, Chicago and New Orleans.

    In short: If there's a top quarterback to be had, the phones of general managers will be buzzing all over the country.

    Within a few hours, the drama of the 2021 NFL draft should be evident. And the potential for more trades will provide hours of excitement on the most optimistic night of the offseason.

