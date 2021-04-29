Europa League 2021: Preview and Predictions for the Semifinals

0 of 2

Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League is down to Manchester United, Arsenal, Villarreal and Roma.

Manchester United and Arsenal may be the bigger names on paper, but that does not mean they will easily go through to the title match.

The English Premier League clubs have been dealing with some fitness issues up top to Marcus Rashford and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Fortunately for both teams, Rashford and Aubameyang will be available for selection.

Roma carries plenty of experience through its squad and could cause problems to a Manchester United back line that has conceded only once during the knockout round.

Arsenal could face some difficulty with Villarreal since the Spanish side's manager, Unai Emery, knows what it takes to reach the Europa League final. Emery last achieved the feat with Arsenal in 2019.

The first legs will be played on Thursday with Manchester United and Villarreal listed as the home teams. Arsenal and Roma will host the return legs on May 6.





This article was produced in partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.