    2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Caleb Farley Linked to Raiders, Cardinals, Browns

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 29, 2021

    Virginia defensive back Caleb Farley (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley is a highly touted NFL draft prospect with plenty of upside, but injury concerns surround the former Hokie.

    That hasn't stopped numerous teams from doing extensive homework on the shutdown corner, including the Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

    "I don't know what the Cardinals' medicals are on Farley. I don't know what the Raiders' medicals are on Farley. I do know that other teams are hearing that those two—Arizona and Vegas—have done a lot of work on the ex-Virginia Tech star. So if he slides past those teams at 16 and 17? He could be waiting a while. (Cleveland's another team that I've heard is diving deep on Farley; the Browns pick 26th.)."

    The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks Farley as the fourth overall cornerback prospect and the 25th-best player overall in the 2021 NFL draft class.

       

