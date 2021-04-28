Brewers' Craig Counsell Blasts Ump's 'Terrible' Interference Call on Zack Godley

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave his assessment of an interference call that went against his team in the first inning of its 6-2 home loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

"It was a terrible call," Counsell said (h/t ESPN's Jesse Rogers) of umpire Marty Foster. "I have no idea what Marty was trying to make up there (or) what he saw. It's even worse looking at the replay than I thought he might have seen. Bad call."

The play in question happened in the second inning.

Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz hit a slow roller down the first base line that Brewers pitcher Zach Godley fielded before tossing the ball to first baseman Dan Vogelbach for the apparent out.

However, Foster called Diaz safe after alleging that Godley interfered with the infielder coming down the line.

Marlins outfielder Corey Dickerson, who was on third, scored on the play. He would have done so even if Diaz was called out.

However, the Marlins were set up with runners on second (Jon Berti) and first (Diaz) with one out instead of just a runner on second with two outs.

The Marlins scored one more run in the inning after Godley threw a pair of wild pitches mixed in with two strikeouts that eventually ended the frame with Miami up 2-0.

Numerous Marlins were asked their opinions on Foster's postgame call, and they were in agreement with the decision.

"It seemed pretty clear," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said (h/t Adam McCalvy of MLB.com). "It's one of those plays you can't make the runner avoid you there, so, not quite sure the letter of that rule, but it seemed pretty clear that you can't do that."

Diaz added: "He was just in my lane. If I kept going, we probably would have just continued to just collide [with] each other. He was right there, and I think the umpires made a good call."

Foster gave reasoning for his call in the postgame pool report.

Milwaukee ended up tying the game in the third off a Kolten Wong two-run homer, but Miami scored four unanswered runs, including a three-run shot from the scorching-hot Jesus Aguilar.

Miami improved to 11-13 with the win, and Milwaukee fell to 14-10.