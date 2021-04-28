Seahawks GM on Jamal Adams: 'We Want Him to Be Here Long Term for Sure'

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks gave up plenty to acquire Jamal Adams when they traded Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-rounder and a 2022 first-rounder to the New York Jets for the safety and a 2022 fourth-round pick, so general manager John Schneider has no intention of seeing him leave after the upcoming season.

"We're going to be celebrating Jamal tomorrow evening for sure," Schneider told reporters. "We want him to be here long term for sure. He's a great player, really glad we made the trade to get him, and he's going to be a very important part of our future."

Adams will play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal during the 2021 campaign.

It should come as no surprise that Seattle wants to keep the LSU product around for the foreseeable future.

Adams was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro selection during his first four seasons and has already established himself as one of the best safeties in the league at 25 years old. He is someone who can blitz the quarterback, provide support in the run game, make receivers hesitate to go over the middle and break up passes downfield.

He posted a career-best 9.5 sacks in just 12 games during his first season with the Seahawks and helped them win the NFC West with a 12-4 record.

While Seattle lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, it was Adams' first postseason appearance of his career after playing his first three years with the Jets.

To hear Schneider tell it, the plan is to make sure Adams plays in plenty of playoff games beyond the 2021 season in a Seattle uniform. Given his age and production at this point of his career, keeping him around would be an ideal path to qualifying for those postseason games.