Broncos' Updated Depth Chart, 2021 NFL Draft Picks After Teddy Bridgewater Trade

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

On the eve of the 2021 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos made a move to add to their quarterback depth chart by acquiring Teddy Bridgewater.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday they are sending Bridgewater to Denver in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Broncos will adjust Bridgewater's current contract so that he can become a free agent after this season.

With their sixth-round pick (No. 191 overall) off to Carolina, the Broncos have eight draft picks right now. Their current slate of picks are at No. 9 (first round), 40 (second round), 71 (third round), 114 (fourth round), 152 (fifth round), 237 (seventh round), 239 (seventh round) and 253 (seventh round).

Updated Broncos Depth Chart

QB: Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel

Video Play Button Videos you might like

RB: Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman

FB: Andrew Beck, Jeremy Cox

WR1: Courtland Sutton

WR2: Jerry Jeudy

WR3: Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Daesean Hamilton

TE: Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam

LT: Garrett Bolles, Calvin Anderson

LG: Dalton Risner, Austin Schlottmann

C: Lloyd Cushenberry III

RG: Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti

RT: Ja'Wuan James, Quinn Bailey

LDE: Shelby Harris, Jonathan Harris

NT: Shamar Stephen, McTelvin Agim

RDE: Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Deyon Sizer

OLB: Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed

ILB: Alexander Johnson, Austin Calitro, Justin Strnad

ILB: Josey Jewell, Josh Watson

OLB: Von Miller, Derrek Tuszka

CB: Duke Dawson, Nate Hairston

CB: Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan

Nickel CB: Ronald Darby

FS: Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall

SS: Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Chris Cooper

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

There has been speculation about the Broncos potentially looking to acquire a quarterback at some point in the NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the addition of Bridgewater doesn't take the Broncos out of the quarterback sweepstakes in the first round on Thursday.

There are five quarterbacks expected to be taken early in Round 1. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are assumed to be the first two players off the board, with Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones all potential top-10 picks.

The Broncos have the ability to stand pat and wait for one of those options to fall, but they can also get aggressive in a potential trade up if they don't want to risk another team making a move.

George Paton, the first-year general manager in Denver, was the Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager when the team selected Bridgewater with the final pick in the first round of the 2014 draft.

Drew Lock is currently penciled in as the Broncos starter, but it seemed likely the team would find a way to add competition this offseason. The 24-year-old ranked last out of 35 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (57.3), tied Carson Wentz for most interceptions (15) and ranked 29th with a 48.8 QBR in 2020.

Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers last season. The 28-year-old set career highs with 3,733 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes.