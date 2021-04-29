Kentucky Derby Picks 2021: Predictions and Odds for All Horses in the Lineup

0 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The race for the Triple Crown begins Saturday with the Kentucky Derby, which is set to feature a 20-strong field galloping for immortality.

After an unusual race schedule in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional order returns in 2021. Of the Triple Crown races, the Derby might be the most difficult to win. At a distance of 1 ¼ miles, it's the middle ground between the shorter Preakness Stakes and longer Belmont Stakes. Throw in the fact that it usually boasts the biggest field, and it's a tall task to pick up the win at Churchill Downs.

This year's crop of contenders features a fairly big favorite in Essential Quality, but there's more than one colt with the makeup to challenge the Blue Grass Stakes winner.

Here's a look at the complete field, along with the latest odds as we approach race day.