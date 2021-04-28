AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from April 28

2 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A week after vanquishing Team Taz’s “Absolute” Ricky Starks, Hangman Page entered Daily’ Place for a showdown with Brian Cage. Before the match could get underway, the FTW champion attacked Page from behind, instigating a feud between Team Taz and Dark Order, who came to the aid of the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

Cage drove his opponent into the entrance ramp and proceeded to punish his opponent, working over Page while targeting his back and midsection. He sent the former tag champion into the guardrail repeatedly, driving the air from Hangman.

The Machine drove Page into the mat and tried for a standing moonsault but the babyface got his knees up. A thrust kick by Cage cut off an attempted comeback and a deadlift suplex from the apron into the ring continued the heel’s dominance.

Page tried a plancha to the floor but Cage caught him. He attempted to drive the babyface into the turnbuckle but Hangman slithered out and shoved Cage face-first into the ring post. A moonsault from the top rope followed as Page built his first momentum of the night.

Cage cut his opponent off, again, and proceeded to pin Hangman with a Drillclaw for the win.

Result

Cage defeated Page

Grade

C+

Analysis

Cage set the tone from the get-go, delivering a powerbomb that drove the air from Page and set up the excuse for the red-hot star’s loss.

There will be some that inevitably question the logic behind beating Page now when all signs had pointed to a showdown between Hangman and former partner, Kenny Omega. With only a few weeks left until Double or Nothing, and a budding rivalry between Page and Team Taz, it appears as though the creative has pivoted ever so slightly.

Maybe AEW has decided to hold off on Page’s title match until August’s All Out, instead booking him against Cage and Co. at the Memorial Day weekend pay-per-view. If that is the case, this outcome makes sense.

Cage needed the win. He is physically dominant and looks like a million bucks, but he needs to acrew some television victories to regain momentum and he got a big one here. Time will tell if he can build on it or if this was merely a means to a more significant end come Double or Nothing.