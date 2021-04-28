AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from April 28

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from April 28April 28, 2021
Darby Allin has successfully defended his TNT Championship against Matt Hardy and Jungle Boy over the last two weeks and Wednesday, he continued his string of defenses, putting the title on the line against Dark Order's impressive young star, Pres10 Vance.
Would the face-painted antihero of AEW extend his win-loss record to 9-0 in 2021 with a win over the powerhouse or would Vance dethrone Allin and begin writing his own legacy?
That match headlined a show that also saw Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kris Statlander in action, as well as a parley between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle ahead of next week's Blood and Guts Match.
Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage
A week after vanquishing Team Taz’s “Absolute” Ricky Starks, Hangman Page entered Daily’ Place for a showdown with Brian Cage. Before the match could get underway, the FTW champion attacked Page from behind, instigating a feud between Team Taz and Dark Order, who came to the aid of the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.
Cage drove his opponent into the entrance ramp and proceeded to punish his opponent, working over Page while targeting his back and midsection. He sent the former tag champion into the guardrail repeatedly, driving the air from Hangman.
The Machine drove Page into the mat and tried for a standing moonsault but the babyface got his knees up. A thrust kick by Cage cut off an attempted comeback and a deadlift suplex from the apron into the ring continued the heel’s dominance.
Page tried a plancha to the floor but Cage caught him. He attempted to drive the babyface into the turnbuckle but Hangman slithered out and shoved Cage face-first into the ring post. A moonsault from the top rope followed as Page built his first momentum of the night.
Cage cut his opponent off, again, and proceeded to pin Hangman with a Drillclaw for the win.
Result
Cage defeated Page
Grade
C+
Analysis
Cage set the tone from the get-go, delivering a powerbomb that drove the air from Page and set up the excuse for the red-hot star’s loss.
There will be some that inevitably question the logic behind beating Page now when all signs had pointed to a showdown between Hangman and former partner, Kenny Omega. With only a few weeks left until Double or Nothing, and a budding rivalry between Page and Team Taz, it appears as though the creative has pivoted ever so slightly.
Maybe AEW has decided to hold off on Page’s title match until August’s All Out, instead booking him against Cage and Co. at the Memorial Day weekend pay-per-view. If that is the case, this outcome makes sense.
Cage needed the win. He is physically dominant and looks like a million bucks, but he needs to acrew some television victories to regain momentum and he got a big one here. Time will tell if he can build on it or if this was merely a means to a more significant end come Double or Nothing.
The Sydal Brothers vs. The Young Bucks
Prior to the commercial break, The Elite welcomed a camera into their limousine, where AEW/AAA Grand/Impact champion Kenny Omega insisted they were not afraid of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Michael Nakazawa accidentally beeped the horn, sending the group into a frenzy. Omega announced Nakazawa vs. Kingston for tonight.
Inside Daily’s Place, Matt and Mike Sydal sought to earn a shot at the AEW world tag team titles as they battled The Young Bucks. The babyfaces started red-hot but the Bucks seized control entering the picture-in-picture commercial timeout.
During the break, they isolated Mike, working him over as his brother Matt watched from his team’s corner. Mike laid out Nick Jackson, but Matt Jackson rolled his brother out of harm’s way and took his spot. It mattered not as Matt Sydal exploded into the match and almost immediately scored an upset on a near-fall.
Matt Sydal countered a Meltzer Driver attempt and joined Mike for a double Meteora from the middle rope to Matt Jackson. Sydal nearly pinned Jackson off a crucifix rollup as drama reigned supreme.
Matt Jackson delivered a blatant, unadulterated low blow to Mike Sydal, then joined Nick for the BTE Trigger for the win as Don Callis laughed it up on commentary.
Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels interrupted the post-match celebration. The former reminded fans that they would break up the next time they lose. Daniels called the Bucks “entitled, overdressed bitches” and implied they would be challenging for the titles.
Result
The Young Bucks defeated The Sydals
Grade
B+
Analysis
The Bucks and Sydals had a hell of a match that only got better as it went.
Matt and Nick Jackson are so much more confident and engaging as heels who thumb their nose at the audience and the idea of respect. The body language, facial expressions, and blatant display of disrespect for the opposition make them better performers than when they are the more traditional, straight-forward babyfaces.
Ironically enough, the Sydals are great energetic babyfaces who can build sympathy before exploding down the stretch. This was a great performance out of them, arguably their best to date in AEW.
The idea of SCU bringing their run as a team to an end by battling the Bucks in a high-profile tag title match makes the most sense. With no other team ready to jump into that spot ahead of Double or Nothing, there are certainly worse choices.