    Thor, Gsellman Try to Boost Their Ratings

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is shown in the Mets' dugout after pitching seven innings in a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Mets pitchers and roommates Noah Syndergaard and Robert Gsellman recently put their MLB The Show ratings to the test:

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

    3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

    8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

    10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

    11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

    14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

    16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

    17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

    18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

    19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

    20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    Right Arrow Icon

    Syndergaard and Gsellman talked about the impressive level of detail in the latest version of the video game from developer San Diego Studio, and then took on a series of challenges to see how their backyard baseball skills stack up against their in-game ratings. 

    Which Mets pitcher will come out on top in the best-of-three competition?

    Related

      Way-Too-Early MLB Award Rankings

      Our early-season favorites for AL and NL's top awards 🏆

      Way-Too-Early MLB Award Rankings
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Way-Too-Early MLB Award Rankings

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking MLB's Best Young Cores ✍️

      @ZachRymer counts down the teams with the best young cores right now 📲

      Ranking MLB's Best Young Cores ✍️
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Ranking MLB's Best Young Cores ✍️

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Five Days, deGrom Is 'a Must-Watch Guy'

      Every Five Days, deGrom Is 'a Must-Watch Guy'
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Every Five Days, deGrom Is 'a Must-Watch Guy'

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Mets’ Offensive Frustrations Grow in Loss to Red Sox

      Mets’ Offensive Frustrations Grow in Loss to Red Sox
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets’ Offensive Frustrations Grow in Loss to Red Sox

      New York Post
      via New York Post