Raiders Rumors: Trey Lance Scouted Ahead of Draft; LV Also Looking at OT Options

The Las Vegas Raiders performed "extensive work" on North Dakota State star Trey Lance ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

However, the report laid out how the Raiders "have made getting younger on the offensive line a priority this offseason" and could be looking in that direction in the first round, where they pick 17th.

Derek Carr threw for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020. While he hasn't reached the Pro Bowl in any of the last three years, he hasn't played so poorly that the Raiders have to replace him.

Carr is also signed for two more years, after which it would be easier to make a change if the franchise is having misgivings about the would-be 32-year-old as the long-term solution.

Add in the fact that getting Lance would almost certainly require Las Vegas to trade up, and the 6'4" signal-caller doesn't make sense for the team.

As Fowler and Graziano alluded to, the Raiders have turned over their offensive line, with Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown and Gabe Jackson all getting traded. And that was after Pro Football Focus ranked the unit 24th in 2020.

Upgrading along the line is a necessity, and the first round of the draft would allow Las Vegas to potentially get its starting right tackle for the foreseeable future.

Oregon's Penei Sewell probably won't be around at No. 17, but Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins, Northwestern's Rashawn Slater, Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg and Florida's Stone Forsythe were all graded as immediate starters in the final big board for the B/R NFL Scouting Department.