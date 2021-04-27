    49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'Irresponsible' Listening to Outside Noise on No. 3 Pick

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 27, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't interested in hearing about what people—especially on social media—think the team should do with its No. 3 overall pick on Thursday. 

    "It is so irresponsible to let something like that affect your decision," Shanahan told reporters Monday. "We do this for a living and people should be proud of us that we won't let that affect our decision. And then it's up to us to live with the consequences."

    There has been widespread speculation about who will be the 49ers' selection since the team traded up with the Miami Dolphins. They were originally slated to pick at No. 12. 

    Amid a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the team had narrowed it down to Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance, Shanahan wouldn't reveal any specifics about the team's plans—just that they viewed five players as "capable of being our starting quarterback and capable of winning with." 

    While he was quiet about which up-and-coming player he had his eyes on, Shanahan also dodged questions about the future of Jimmy Garoppolo:

    Garoppolo has only started 32 games since he joined the league in 2014, though that's partly due to the fact that he spent his first years as a backup to Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. Since joining the 49ers, he has only played in 31 games throughout four seasons. 

    Though he wouldn't set it in stone that Garoppolo would be on the roster moving forward, he did reiterate that he has been communicating with Garoppolo over Zoom and the plan is to have whoever the team drafts work under him at first, according to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. 

