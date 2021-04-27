    Report: Caleb Farley 'Not a Guarantee' to Be Drafted in Round 1 Due to Injuries

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, in this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo. Among the possibilities, if the Cleveland Browns stay at No. 26 in the draft, is Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could fall out of the first round of the 2021 NFL draft because of back injuries, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    Rapoport noted Farley underwent two different back surgeries, which would keep him out until at least the start of training camp. It will likely cause a fall in the draft, with some people believing he could drop out of the top 32.

    If he were healthy, Rapoport said he could have been the first cornerback off the board.

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Farley as the fourth-best player at his position and the No. 26 player overall.

    With an ACL tear suffered in 2017 and a missed 2020 season after opting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina native is one of the biggest mysteries in the class.

    Despite the question marks, agent Drew Rosenhaus believes Farley will definitely be taken early Thursday night.

    "I've had multiple teams tell me that in the middle of the draft, they are going to draft him," Rosenhaus said, per Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. "I don't expect him to make it to pick No. 20. I'm convinced, based on my discussions, that he'll go in the first 20 picks."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    When on the field, the 6'2", 197-pound Farley has proved he can be a difference-maker. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2019 after leading the conference with 16 passes defended.

    It could lead to a steal for a team picking late in the first round or possibly the early second.

    Related

      Baltimore to Pick Up Lamar's Option

      John Harbaugh 'guarantees' Ravens will exercise QB's 5th-year contract option (Rich Eisen Show)

      Baltimore to Pick Up Lamar's Option
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Baltimore to Pick Up Lamar's Option

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade

      Patriots and Panthers have done 'groundwork' on a deal involving the No. 8 overall pick (MMQB)

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NE, CAR Have Talked Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      A Draft-Day Trade for Every NFL Team

      Deals that make sense for all 32 teams ahead of Thursday's draft 🔄

      A Draft-Day Trade for Every NFL Team
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A Draft-Day Trade for Every NFL Team

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading the Community Mock 🔠

      You made the picks. Here are our grades for every first-round selection in the community mock draft 📲

      Grading the Community Mock 🔠
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Grading the Community Mock 🔠

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report