Report: Caleb Farley 'Not a Guarantee' to Be Drafted in Round 1 Due to Injuries

Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could fall out of the first round of the 2021 NFL draft because of back injuries, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Rapoport noted Farley underwent two different back surgeries, which would keep him out until at least the start of training camp. It will likely cause a fall in the draft, with some people believing he could drop out of the top 32.

If he were healthy, Rapoport said he could have been the first cornerback off the board.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Farley as the fourth-best player at his position and the No. 26 player overall.

With an ACL tear suffered in 2017 and a missed 2020 season after opting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina native is one of the biggest mysteries in the class.

Despite the question marks, agent Drew Rosenhaus believes Farley will definitely be taken early Thursday night.

"I've had multiple teams tell me that in the middle of the draft, they are going to draft him," Rosenhaus said, per Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. "I don't expect him to make it to pick No. 20. I'm convinced, based on my discussions, that he'll go in the first 20 picks."

When on the field, the 6'2", 197-pound Farley has proved he can be a difference-maker. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2019 after leading the conference with 16 passes defended.

It could lead to a steal for a team picking late in the first round or possibly the early second.