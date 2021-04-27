    Rockets' Sterling Brown Shown Bloodied on Police Bodycam Video After Assault

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, March 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Police bodycam footage shows Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown bloodied after he was assaulted outside a Miami strip club earlier this month.

    The Rockets released a statement before last Monday's game against the Miami Heat saying Brown suffered facial lacerations after being injured by assailants. 

    Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic offered a deeper report into the incident, saying Brown accidentally entered the wrong sprinter van while leaving the club and then got into an altercation with the occupants, who struck him over the head with a bottle and assaulted him. 

    Teammate Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly got into the fracas as a way to protect Brown, who has a "hazy memory" of what transpired.

    "Upon attempting to assist both males, and gather information as to what occurred, both males became belligerent and refused to cooperate. Several attempts were made to gather information from (from Brown), who kept insisting he did not want to provide his information, he only wanted rescue to take him to the hospital," the police incident report said.

    Brown reportedly remains in a "great deal" of pain in the aftermath of the incident. 

    The Rockets said Brown is expected to make a full recovery. He was already out of the lineup due to a knee injury. 

