Trey Lance Says He's 'Definitely Excited to Be Able to Prove People Wrong'

Sam Hodde/Associated Press

For months, Trey Lance has undergone close scrutiny ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. The North Dakota State star is ready to finally display his talents on the field.

Appearing Tuesday on Good Morning Football, Lance said he believes he can be the best quarterback to come out of this year's draft class. The 20-year-old added he's looking forward to silencing his skeptics after having made just one appearance for the Bison in 2020.

"I get to prove people wrong again," he said. "So that's what I'll continue to do and I want to continue to do. So definitely excited to be able to prove people wrong and come in and be ready to go whenever the situation is, whenever the coach best sees fit."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the San Francisco 49ers have narrowed their focus to two targets with the No. 3 overall pick, and people outside the organization believe Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones are the players in question.

Lance was off the board at No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons in the B/R NFL Scouting Department Mock Draft 1.0. In that scenario, he'd likely back up Matt Ryan for a season or two before ascending to the starting job.

Wherever he lands, the 6'4" signal-caller would probably benefit from a more gradual adjustment to the NFL.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was electric in his last full season, throwing for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns while running for 1,100 yards and 14 scores in 2019. But between playing in FCS and opting out of the spring schedule, he might face an even steeper learning curve than a typical rookie.

That isn't to say a team should balk at selecting Lance in the top 10, and the concerns about his NFL readiness might be unfounded. Former Bison star Carson Wentz was thought to be a bit of a project heading into the 2016 draft. He started every game for the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie and played at an MVP-type level in his second year.

If Lance does wind up in the Bay Area, he might be thrown into the fire right out of the gate given the uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo.