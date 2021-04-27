    Dolphins Rumors: Penei Sewell Could Be No. 6 Draft Pick After Flowers Trade

    After trading one offensive lineman in Ereck Flowers, the Miami Dolphins can target another with the No. 6 pick of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday. 

    According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, offensive tackle Penei Sewell is a first-round "possibility" for the Dolphins.

    This comes after they reportedly dealt left guard Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team in a swap involving late-round picks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, on Tuesday. Flowers started 14 games for Miami last season after signing a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason, so his departure could force some major reshuffling on the offensive line.

    Beasley reported Miami plans to move Robert Hunt from right tackle to right guard, while Travis Wingfield of the team's official site noted Solomon Kindley as an option to fill in at left guard:

    The Dolphins still have veteran D.J. Fluker to fill in at right tackle, or they could find someone in free agency, but Sewell could be another strong option in the draft.

    Before opting out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sewell was considered one of the top players in college football. He won the Outland Trophy as a sophomore at Oregon in 2019 while being named a first-team All-American and the Pac-12 co-Offensive Player of the Year.

    He didn't allow a sack during the 2019 campaign and only allowed seven pressures in over 900 snaps, per his school's site.

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Sewell as the No. 4 overall player in the class and top offensive lineman.

    While the Dolphins could also target a pass-catcher to help young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith could all be available), Sewell would help solidify the offensive line for years as a bookend opposite Austin Jackson.

