2021 NFL Draft: Odds and Predictions for This Year's Star Prospects

Steve Helber/Associated Press

One of the most eventful three-day stretches of the NFL offseason is almost here. And with it, a wave of young, talented players will soon be entering the league.

The 2021 NFL draft is set to begin Thursday, with the opening round taking place in Cleveland. It will be followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds on Saturday. So, many of the top prospects from the college ranks will soon find out where they'll begin their professional careers.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, not every player will be attending the draft in person. However, several players will be in Cleveland, including a few who will likely be among the first to come off the board in the opening round.

Here's a look at the odds for the first three picks in the draft (via DraftKings Sportsbook), along with predictions for which player each of those teams will select.