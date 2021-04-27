Kentucky Derby 2021 Post Positions: Draw Start Time, Live-Stream Info and More

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is less than a week away, fortunately in its traditional scheduling spot. It might not quite be business as usual at Churchill Downs—there will be reduced attendance—the race will take place on the first Saturday in May.

The Run for the Roses is also back to its place as the first jewel of the Triple Crown. With the event being moved to September due to the pandemic, the Belmont Stakes preceded the Kentucky Derby last year.

This means that Saturday's winner will be able to carry dreams of a Triple Crown title into the Preakness Stakes on May 15.

There will be plenty on the line this Saturday, and several horses are capable of crossing the finish line first. While we know the early favorites, we don't yet know each horse's starting position.

The post draw is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning. Here's everything you need to know.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 Kentucky Derby Post Draw

When: Tuesday, April 27



Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBCSN and KentuckyDerby.com

Early Odds

Essential Quality 3-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 8-1

Highly Motivated 10-1

Hot Rod Charlie 10-1

Medina Spirit 15-1

Midnight Bourbon 20-1

Mandaloun 20-1

Super Stock 20-1

Soup and Sandwich 30-1

O Besos 30-1

Like the King 40-1

Sainthood 40-1

King Fury 40-1

Bourbonic 40-1

Helium 40-1

Dynamic One 40-1

Hidden Stash 50-1

Keepmeinmind 50-1

Brooklyn Strong 50-1

*Odds via Vegas Insider

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Preview

Essential Quality, a Brad H. Cox-trained colt, is the early favorite to win the Derby. The colt is undefeated in five professional races, though he narrowly squeaked out a win over Highly Motivated at the Blue Grass Stakes.

Medina Spirit is another high-profile entrant, as he is trained by Bob Baffert and scheduled to be ridden by jockey John Velazquez—the same team that put Authentic in the winner's circle last year.

The John W. Sadler-trained Rock Your World is another betting favorite, after finishing first at the RUNHAPPY Santa Anita Derby on April 3.

Known Agenda is another horse with some momentum after winning the Florida Derby in March. Soup and Sandwich, who is a bit of a long shot, finished second in that race.

Baffert-trained Concert Tour was removed from consideration, though the horse may be considered for the Preakness, according to Paulick Report. Baffert's best chance of upsetting Essential Quality will be Medina Spirit, though he knows it's going to be a challenge.

"I think he's a top 10. Usually, I come in here with a top 5," Baffert said, per Marcus Hersh of the Daily Racing Form. "Things are going to have to go his way if he's going to get there."

For Medina Spirit, Essential Quality and the rest of the top-end field, a lot could hinge on Tuesday's post draw.

As The Athletic recently pointed out, outside-gate draws have been favorable more often than not in recent years:

"In smaller field races, there’s an inside bias of being able to establish an inside position going into the first turn and have a shorter trip around the race track. But the Kentucky Derby has one of the biggest fields of the year with 20 horses, the inside horses can get compressed even more at the start and there seems to be a recent bias towards horses with an outside starting position. Since 2000, 11 of the 21 Kentucky Derby winners have broken from gate 13 or higher."

Expect the post draw to have a fairly substantial impact on the odds, with a major shift coming as early as Tuesday afternoon.