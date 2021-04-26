Conor McGregor Reportedly Donates $500K to Charity After Dustin Poirier Exchange

Conor McGregor Reportedly Donates $500K to Charity After Dustin Poirier ExchangeApril 27, 2021
UFC star Conor McGregor is donating $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to TMZ Sports.
The move comes after McGregor and Dustin Poirier had a back-and-forth on social media about a donation the former was supposed to make toward the latter's charitable foundation:
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
@DustinPoirier A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
@DustinPoirier My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass bitch. Little bitch kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re fucked.
Prior to their encounter at UFC 257 in January, McGregor pledged $500,000 to the Good Fight Foundation, a nonprofit launched by Poirier and his wife, Jolie.
While that money no longer appears to be going toward that foundation, TMZ Sports noted the Boys & Girls Club has worked with Poirier before, and the organization called McGregor's donation a "game-changer."
Perhaps Poirier can tell the former featherweight and lightweight champion how he really feels about the situation when they step back inside the Octagon at UFC 264 on July 10.
