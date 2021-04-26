Conor McGregor Reportedly Donates $500K to Charity After Dustin Poirier Exchange

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

UFC star Conor McGregor is donating $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana in Lafayette, Louisiana, according to TMZ Sports.

The move comes after McGregor and Dustin Poirier had a back-and-forth on social media about a donation the former was supposed to make toward the latter's charitable foundation:

Prior to their encounter at UFC 257 in January, McGregor pledged $500,000 to the Good Fight Foundation, a nonprofit launched by Poirier and his wife, Jolie.

While that money no longer appears to be going toward that foundation, TMZ Sports noted the Boys & Girls Club has worked with Poirier before, and the organization called McGregor's donation a "game-changer."

Perhaps Poirier can tell the former featherweight and lightweight champion how he really feels about the situation when they step back inside the Octagon at UFC 264 on July 10.