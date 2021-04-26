Browns' Baker Mayfield Discusses Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury Recovery, Chemistry

Don Wright/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. played only seven games last season because of a torn ACL and missed the Cleveland Browns' run to the playoffs, but quarterback Baker Mayfield takes exception to the idea that the team's chemistry improved without the star wide receiver.

Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk shared some of the quarterback's comments Monday:

"I told you guys during the season, when we had that bye week, we were able to truly sit down and kind of see what we were doing well, what we weren't. And we were able to grow from there. So timing-wise, it was unfortunate when the injury happened. But that's why you see the growth from the first half to the second half of the year.

"I wouldn't say that it's because we're not throwing to him. You look at you take one person off, you still have 10 other guys who are on the field. So it's not about that. The narrative can be what it is, but we're looking forward to getting back to work together."

Beckham has had somewhat of a rocky time in Cleveland.

The Browns were arguably the NFL's most disappointing team during his first season with them in 2019. He popped up in trade rumors last offseason, and then he suffered the ACL injury this past season. However, Mayfield is looking forward to getting back on track with Beckham.

"I've talked to Odell, he's very happy with where he's at in the rehab process," the quarterback said. "I'm happy for him. He looks good, he feels good, and looking forward to starting where we should."

If Beckham can rediscover his form as a dominant pass-catcher, the Browns will be even more dangerous in 2021.