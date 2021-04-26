    LeBron James Exquisite Rookie Card Sells for $5.2M; Ties Mickey Mantle Record

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Four championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, 16 All-NBA selections, 17 All-Star appearances and a Rookie of the Year award.

    It's time to add a record-breaking rookie card to LeBron James' illustrious resume. 

    PWCC Marketplace announced on Instagram that a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Basketball rookie card of The King sold for a record $5.2 million.

    It was the highest price for a basketball card in history, underscoring the value for the collectible that features a rookie patch autograph and has only 23 copies in existence.

    "This card is quickly becoming the crown jewel of all sports card investing," PWCC wrote.

    This comes after a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million in January and broke the previous record of $3.9 million for a Mike Trout card.

