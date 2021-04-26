LeBron James Exquisite Rookie Card Sells for $5.2M; Ties Mickey Mantle Record

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Four championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, 16 All-NBA selections, 17 All-Star appearances and a Rookie of the Year award.

It's time to add a record-breaking rookie card to LeBron James' illustrious resume.

PWCC Marketplace announced on Instagram that a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Basketball rookie card of The King sold for a record $5.2 million.

It was the highest price for a basketball card in history, underscoring the value for the collectible that features a rookie patch autograph and has only 23 copies in existence.

"This card is quickly becoming the crown jewel of all sports card investing," PWCC wrote.

This comes after a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million in January and broke the previous record of $3.9 million for a Mike Trout card.