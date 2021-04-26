49ers' Shanahan on Jimmy G Trade: 'Can't Guarantee' Anyone Will Be Alive Sunday

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Does Kyle Shanahan know something the rest of us don't?

The San Francisco 49ers head coach was asked Monday if he expected quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to be on the roster on Sunday after the 49ers traded a small fortune to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft, ostensibly to select another player at the position.

And Shanahan responded by telling reporters: "I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday."

Dang.

Hug your loved ones. Check something off your bucket list. Shanahan doesn't know if you'll be around in a week.

49ers tight end George Kittle saw the comments and decided to have some fun with his coach's remarks:

The draft is scheduled for this week, with the first round on Thursday, the second and third rounds on Friday and the duration of the draft on Saturday. Assuming we all make it that long.