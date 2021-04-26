Rockies GM Jeff Bridich Resigns; Greg Feasel Named Club President

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that executive vice president and general manager Jeff Bridich was resigning, effective immediately, and Greg Feasel was being promoted to club president and CEO.

Bridich, 43, was in his seventh season as the Rockies general manager. Under his watch, the Rockies reached the postseason twice and had just two winning seasons, and he came under serious heat this past season after trading away franchise cornerstone Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals in a deal that was widely panned around baseball given the Rockies' meager return.

Here's how The Athletic's Jayson Stark described Bridich's reputation around baseball in February:

"We've been searching for just the right word to describe how the rest of baseball looks at the Rockies and their embattled general manager. But how about 'bewildered?' That seems to cover it. Here's one rival exec's all too typical take: 'Nothing personal, but I have no idea how Jeff has kept his job. When you piss off your best player, then you have to push him out the door because he's pissed off and then you also pay the team you're trading him to $50 million to take him, it's hard to think of anywhere else that wouldn't get you fired ... I don't get it."

It's likely, however, that Bridich was in his last season with the team and knew it:

Given the limited success the Rockies had under Bridich's watch, the Arenado trade and the team's 8-13 start to this season, it's unlikely many Rockies fans are viewing Monday as a sad day. Bridich had likely worn out his welcome in Colorado.