GM: Davis Mills, Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond 'Very Likely' to Be Drafted by Round 2

The 2021 NFL draft could feature five quarterbacks going off the board early, while the next tier also won't wait too long to hear their name called.

According to Todd McShay of ESPN, a general manager said that Stanford's Davis Mills, Florida's Kyle Trask and Texas A&M's Kellen Mond are all "very likely to come off the board by the end of Round 2."

The Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos were listed as potential destinations for these quarterbacks.

The landing spots make sense with each team picking between nine and 20 in the first round, which could be too late to get one of the five considered the best in the class at the position (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance).

There will still be need at the position, with the Bears, Patriots and Washington all especially in need of a long-term answer. Each team has a veteran in place to start the season, but a second-round quarterback could eventually take over if he lives up to expectations.

The 2021 class certainly has some intriguing options that could be available on Day 2.

Trask led all of college football with 43 passing touchdowns last season while adding 4,283 passing yards and a 68.9 completion percentage at Florida. Though he doesn't have great mobility, the 6'5" passer has great size for the position and could be an early contributor in the NFL.

Mond has more physical tools as he showed in a college career that included 9,661 passing yards and 71 touchdowns to go with 1,609 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He also turned heads with his deep passes at his pro day:

There are more question marks about Mills, who made just 11 starts in his career at Stanford. His 2020 campaign was limited to just five games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and he hardly stood out with just seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

The upside could still be enough for a team to take Mills as early as Round 1, as McShay noted.