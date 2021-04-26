Bills Rumors: Clemson's Travis Etienne Linked to Bills, Compared to Alvin Kamara

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills could be looking to upgrade at running back when they select with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday. And the player they might be targeting is Travis Etienne.

The MMQB's Albert Breer broke down the team's potential thinking ahead of the selection:

"A second-tier corner probably would make the most sense, but Clemson's Travis Etienne was a name raised to me for Buffalo. And the comp I've gotten most for him is Alvin Kamara—a player you have to have a plan for, but one who can be incredibly difficult for defenses to handle. Adding Etienne to that skill group, as an underneath weapon with the Bills' ability to go downfield, would be pretty tantalizing."

