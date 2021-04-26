Trevor Lawrence Announces Blockfolio Sponsorship, Will Be Paid in Cryptocurrency

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, announced a partnership Monday with Blockfolio, a cryptocurrency investment app:

The multiyear deal will feature a significant amount of the endorsement-deal money in cryptocurrency paid directly into his Blockfolio account, per Chris Cason of Forbes.

"We believe that Trevor is the future of football, and we think that crypto is the future of finance," said Blockfolio’s COO Sina Nader. "Trevor represents a lot of the promise and potential of football at the highest level, and we think that crypto represents the same thing at the highest level of finance."

The signing bonus will feature a variety of cryptocurrency that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.

As cryptocurrency continues to rise in popularity globally, NFL players will continue to get involved in different ways. Former Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung got half of his $13 million 2020 salary in Bitcoin, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.