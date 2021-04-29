Current NFL Players Who Could Lose Their Starting Roles on 2021 Draft Night

0 of 8

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

While the 2021 NFL draft is loaded with excitement for rookies, fans and executives, incumbent pros aren't always so happy.

Competition is a necessary part of any sport, but several returning starters will be on notice because of what happens in the first round Thursday night. They might actually watch as their future replacement has his name called.

Looking at you, Jimmy Garoppolo.

The selections are a product of B/R's Mock Draft Special with Connor Rogers. The order is alphabetical based on the NFL veteran, not the incoming rookie. Additionally, a returning starter is defined as someone who opened at least nine games in 2020.