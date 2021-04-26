    Jaguars' Shad Khan on Trevor Lawrence: 'I Was Really Blown Away'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows drafting Trevor Lawrence will define the franchise for the next decade.

    After getting to know the Clemson quarterback, Khan is more than comfortable making the selection. 

    "I was really blown away," Khan told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated regarding his meeting with Lawrence. "I spoke to Trevor on Zoom in a very pleasant way, his sense of humility, his absolute drive. He wants to make a difference, in the community and, obviously, most importantly, on the gridiron."

    Lawrence has been locked in as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft since his freshman season at Clemson. The most hyped quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Lawrence has the makings of the type of player who could turn around one of the NFL's most woebegone franchises.

    Jacksonville has made the playoffs just seven times since its inception in 1995 and has one winning season since 2007. The franchise has shuffled through a never-ending string of disappointments under center, with each flash of promise flaming out quicker than the last.

    If Lawrence fails at the next level, it will almost certainly fall at the feet of the organization and perhaps coach Urban Meyer, who will be making the leap to the NFL after a successful collegiate career. Trusting the future of the franchise to Meyer was another calculated risk from Khan, especially considering the lack of success Meyer-coached quarterbacks have had at the pro level.

    However, Lawrence has every can't-miss quality necessary in a modern quarterback. He has the arm strength to make every throw on the field, poise in the pocket to sense pressure and more than enough outside speed to beat defensive ends on the edges.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Thursday's NFL draft should be a moment that turns around the Jaguars franchise for the foreseeable future. 

    Related

      BAL 'Definitely' Targeting WR

      Ravens appear set on drafting a WR for Lamar with one of their two first-round picks (ESPN)

      BAL 'Definitely' Targeting WR
      NFL logo
      NFL

      BAL 'Definitely' Targeting WR

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Sean Lee Retiring from NFL

      Two-time Pro Bowl and 2016 All-Pro LB announces his retirement after 11 years with the Cowboys (ESPN)

      Sean Lee Retiring from NFL
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Sean Lee Retiring from NFL

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Inside Urban Meyer's Renewal in Jacksonville

      Inside Urban Meyer's Renewal in Jacksonville
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Inside Urban Meyer's Renewal in Jacksonville

      Nytimes
      via Nytimes

      Lawrence Announces Blockfolio Sponsorship, Will Be Paid in Cryptocurrency

      Lawrence Announces Blockfolio Sponsorship, Will Be Paid in Cryptocurrency
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Lawrence Announces Blockfolio Sponsorship, Will Be Paid in Cryptocurrency

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report