Jaguars' Shad Khan on Trevor Lawrence: 'I Was Really Blown Away'

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows drafting Trevor Lawrence will define the franchise for the next decade.

After getting to know the Clemson quarterback, Khan is more than comfortable making the selection.

"I was really blown away," Khan told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated regarding his meeting with Lawrence. "I spoke to Trevor on Zoom in a very pleasant way, his sense of humility, his absolute drive. He wants to make a difference, in the community and, obviously, most importantly, on the gridiron."

Lawrence has been locked in as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft since his freshman season at Clemson. The most hyped quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Lawrence has the makings of the type of player who could turn around one of the NFL's most woebegone franchises.

Jacksonville has made the playoffs just seven times since its inception in 1995 and has one winning season since 2007. The franchise has shuffled through a never-ending string of disappointments under center, with each flash of promise flaming out quicker than the last.

If Lawrence fails at the next level, it will almost certainly fall at the feet of the organization and perhaps coach Urban Meyer, who will be making the leap to the NFL after a successful collegiate career. Trusting the future of the franchise to Meyer was another calculated risk from Khan, especially considering the lack of success Meyer-coached quarterbacks have had at the pro level.

However, Lawrence has every can't-miss quality necessary in a modern quarterback. He has the arm strength to make every throw on the field, poise in the pocket to sense pressure and more than enough outside speed to beat defensive ends on the edges.

Thursday's NFL draft should be a moment that turns around the Jaguars franchise for the foreseeable future.