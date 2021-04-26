NFL Draft 2021: Latest Expert Mocks, Odds and Rumors for Top Prospects

NFL Draft 2021: Latest Expert Mocks, Odds and Rumors for Top ProspectsApril 26, 2021
All eyes are on the quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft and where they may land.
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson appear set to be the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Thursday in Cleveland, but the order in which the signal-callers beneath them go is unknown.
The San Francisco 49ers will dictate which quarterbacks are available after the third selection, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, they are down to Trey Lance and Mac Jones. If that is the case, that could start a frenzy of trade calls with Justin Fields in mind.
The New England Patriots could be the team that jumps up to snag Fields if the deal is right. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the AFC East side could be one of the franchises that moves up Thursday.
All of the focus on the quarterbacks could force other prospects down the draft board, which may make Thursday's first round more of a success for teams without a quarterback need.
The unpredictability after the first two picks has shifted the odds for each pick and position. You can find all of the draft props on DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Draft Rumors
Rapoport's Sunday night report about the 49ers' plans with the No. 3 pick set in motion a new wave of speculation.
Since the 49ers traded up to that spot, they have been believed to want to land a quarterback to compete with Jimmy Garoppolo or learn under him for the future.
If the Niners are after a long-term project at quarterback, Lance seems to be the fit since he only played 19 games at North Dakota State. He did not play in the fall because the FCS season was shifted to the spring.
Although Jones started for Alabama in 2020, he could be viewed as a long-term project as well since he only started one full season in the SEC after Tua Tagovailoa departed the program.
The focus further down the top 10 could be on whichever quarterback does not land at No. 3, Fields or an offensive tackle. Pelissero reported the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots "have been calling around." He added that, "the Patriots have been calling around in the top 10, and teams that have gotten those calls believe that their target would be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields."
Pelissero noted that the trade price up to No. 7 or No. 8 would be high for the Patriots, but the deal may be worth it if Fields drops past the sixth pick.
The Patriots could use a young quarterback to learn under Cam Newton and potentially take over for the one-time MVP if he struggles again in 2021. Newton's arm strength diminished in 2020, and there were times he was sidelined.
The other potential trade involving a team in the top 10 to watch revolves around Julio Jones. Rapoport reported Sunday that the Atlanta Falcons "received calls" about the All-Pro wide receiver.
Trading Jones would ease the Falcons' salary-cap pressure, but first-year head coach Arthur Smith needs to weigh how valuable the veteran wideout would be to his offense. Jones is in the middle of a three-year, $66 million contract, per Spotrac.
Latest Mock Drafts
Lawrence and Wilson are as close to locks at the first two picks as you can be three days before the NFL draft.
With that in mind, all of the mock draft intrigue begins with what the 49ers do at No. 3, and two experts believe Jones is the selection.
NBC Sports' Peter King and CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson both have Jones landing with the 49ers and Kyle Pitts following at No. 4 to the Falcons in their latest mock drafts.
King projected a total of five quarterbacks would be chosen in the top 10, with Fields at No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers and Lance going one pick later to the Denver Broncos.
Wilson turned in a similar projection, with the Patriots trading up to No. 10 to select Lance, while Fields ends up in Carolina. In that mock, Denver selected offensive tackle Rashawn Slater instead of a quarterback.
Carolina seems like it could pass up a quarterback since it recently acquired Sam Darnold, and if it does not go after a signal-caller, it might be a trade partner for a team, such as New England, that has a greater need to land a premier prospect.
Denver has to be a team to watch Thursday because it could elect to move on from Drew Lock, but it may need to move up to get its guy. The Detroit Lions at No. 7 could look to acquire more picks if they sense New England and others are desperate to move up.
Of course, any of the potential moves will be based off what happens with the 49ers at No. 3. If Fields is available, more teams may look to trade up.
In the case that the latest reports are a smokescreen to turn attention from the 49ers taking Fields, other teams may be forced to go after Jones and Lance instead.