NFL Draft 2021: Latest Expert Mocks, Odds and Rumors for Top Prospects

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

All eyes are on the quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft and where they may land.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson appear set to be the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Thursday in Cleveland, but the order in which the signal-callers beneath them go is unknown.

The San Francisco 49ers will dictate which quarterbacks are available after the third selection, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, they are down to Trey Lance and Mac Jones. If that is the case, that could start a frenzy of trade calls with Justin Fields in mind.

The New England Patriots could be the team that jumps up to snag Fields if the deal is right. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the AFC East side could be one of the franchises that moves up Thursday.

All of the focus on the quarterbacks could force other prospects down the draft board, which may make Thursday's first round more of a success for teams without a quarterback need.

