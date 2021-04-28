49ers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have already bet big on the 2021 NFL draft. They mortgaged multiple first-round picks to move up from No. 12 to No. 3.

The move is to presumably pick a quarterback of the future. The quarterback position is the only one that would be worth giving up that much capital to secure.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson presumably going No. 1 and No. 2, the draft really starts with the Niners at No. 3.

The question of which quarterback they will take is intriguing, but there's added pressure to nail their other early picks. They are also scheduled to be on the clock at No. 43 in Round 2 and have the 102nd selection in Round 3.

Here's a look at who some of the top targets will be for Kyle Shanahan and Co. with their early picks.