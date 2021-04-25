    49ers Rumors: SF 'Ready to Make Pick' Between Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Lance

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    American Team quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) walks the field during the end of NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers are ready to pick their quarterback of the future.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter the 49ers have concluded their predraft meetings and have decided who they are taking with the No. 3 overall pick:

    "I'm told the work is done in Santa Clara. They have wrapped up their draft meetings officially. They're ready to make this pick, but it's in the hands of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. They're probably not telling anybody. Nobody in that building knows and doesn't expect to know until Thursday. But the coaches broke down Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance this week together in a neutral process. I'm told they've kept an open mind with Justin Fields and Trey Lance winning them over. They had a good process, but there's still a decent amount of buzz league-wide about Mac Jones."

    Of course, the 49ers likely knew who they were taking at No. 3 the second they moved up to the spot. Teams don't give up three first-round picks without a clear idea of what direction they are headed in.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's first round, and Zach Wilson has looked increasingly likely to go to the New York Jets at No. 2. That leaves Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance as the remaining options for the 49ers.

    Jones has been viewed as the favorite since the trade's completion, with a near-constant stream of rumors about Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch being locked in on the Alabama product. He reset the Alabama passing record book in 2020, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns against four interceptions while completing 77.4 percent of his passes.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Fields is the consensus best player among the three quarterbacks, with his seeming drop as the process played out seeming odd. The Ohio State product has shown a capability to throw every pass on the field, putting up 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while adding 383 yards and five scores on the ground in the shortened 2020 Big Ten season.

    Lance stands out as a wild card, an unproven star at the FCS level who may have the highest ceiling of any quarterback but is also the biggest risk. His combination of size, speed, arm strength and accuracy are renowned, but there is a limited sample of FCS quarterbacks having success at the NFL level.

    Odds are the 49ers are focusing on one of the two quarterbacks who competed for a national championship in January.

    Related

      Browns Need to Expand Their Super Bowl Window

      Cleveland's next steps should be extending Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward ➡️

      Browns Need to Expand Their Super Bowl Window
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Need to Expand Their Super Bowl Window

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Top QB-WR Duos in the NFL ✌️

      Ranking the five best pairings entering 2021 draft

      Top QB-WR Duos in the NFL ✌️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top QB-WR Duos in the NFL ✌️

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise 💤

      These five players could compete for playing time and contribute immediately

      Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise 💤
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise 💤

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Best 1st Round Prop Bets 🤑

      You need to jump on these five draft prop bets ASAP ➡️

      Best 1st Round Prop Bets 🤑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best 1st Round Prop Bets 🤑

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report