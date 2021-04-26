Texans' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Houston Texans find themselves in an awkward position heading into the 2021 NFL draft. They only won four games this past season and could use a serious influx of talent. However, they don't own a selection before the third round because of the Laremy Tunsil trade.

Also hanging over the franchise is the sexual assault allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson. Houston likely could have gotten back into the early rounds by moving Watson, who requested a trade at the start of the year.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans had planned to try dealing Watson ahead of the draft. Now, though, the only way the Texans are getting into the first two rounds will likely be by trading future draft selections and/or other veteran players.

Still, the Texans can find value in the third round if they stay put. Here we'll examine three prospects they should consider with the 67th overall pick.