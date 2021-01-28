Potential Landing Spots for Deshaun Watson After QB Officially Requests Trade

0 of 14

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Three long weeks ago, when rumors began circulating that Houston Texans superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson was upset with his team and interested in being traded, we examined his potential value, market and suitors and generated some hypothetical trade packages for the 25-year-old.

We also cautioned then that Watson had not formally requested a trade, and that a swap involving the second-highest-rated passer in NFL history at that age would be unprecedented.

Well, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watson has indeed made that formal request, and Houston's decision to hire David Culley as its new head coach "has not and will not alter Watson's thinking."

With that in mind, and with the dynamics of the potential quarterback market changing elsewhere, we've updated that analysis with a slight change to some of the possible landing spots (including the addition of the New York Jets, who were considered by many to be an omission the first time around).

This time, we'll rank potential landing spots from least to most likely.