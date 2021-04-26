Seahawks' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Unless some trades are on the horizon, the Seattle Seahawks won't be too active during the 2021 NFL draft.

The Seahawks don't have a first-round pick after it was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for safety Jamal Adams last July, as was their third-round selection for this year's draft. So Seattle only has one pick on Day 2—the No. 56 overall selection in the second round.

On Day 3, the Seahawks have a fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall) and a seventh-round selection (No. 250 overall). They traded their fifth-rounder to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for guard Gabe Jackson last month. And their sixth-round selection went to the Miami Dolphins during last year's draft in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

That leaves the Seahawks with three selections in this year's draft, which takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's still an opportunity for them to some talented young players to their roster, but they'll need to be smart when deciding who to take, as well as when they're evaluating potential trade offers (or coming up with them).

Here's a look at three players who Seattle should consider taking with its limited picks.