Steelers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Ben Roethlisberger isn't retiring yet and JuJu Smith-Schuster has returned, so the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to again have a talented roster in 2021.

As a result, they should be in a position to contend, even if they have had a fairly uneventful offseason outside of re-signing Smith-Schuster in free agency.

That may have been the case so far, but Pittsburgh is going to have an opportunity to add to its roster this week. The 2021 NFL draft is set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Steelers own eight picks over the seven-round event.

Although Smith-Schuster is back, Pittsburgh still has some offensive needs, especially if it wants to put a strong unit around Roethlisberger to help the veteran quarterback win at least one more Super Bowl. And the Steelers have a few holes on their defense, too.

Here's a look at three players Pittsburgh should consider adding during the NFL draft.