AEW's Kenny Omega Beats Rich Swann to Win Impact World Title at 2021 Rebellion

Kenny Omega is now a cross-promotional champion.

The Cleaner took down Rich Swann in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view in a Title vs. Title match. As a result, Omega now holds the Impact and AEW World Championships.

AEW and Impact have struck up a partnership that has allowed some talent to roam between the two promotions.

AEW president Tony Khan explained to Renee Paquette (via Wrestling Inc's Brie Coder) that Omega first brought up the idea. "He asked me about it, and I love good ideas," Khan said. "I don’t do every idea. But this is something that Kenny brought up that I thought was a great idea. He put a lot of thought and time into this. I give 100 percent of the credit to Kenny."

Most notably, the deal has allowed Omega to reunite with The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, to form one of the most imposing stables in wrestling. Together, they teamed up to beat Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose at Hard To Kill in January, which was Omega's in-ring debut with Impact.

Now that he's a champion in AEW and Impact Wrestling, Omega strengthens his case to be one of the biggest heels in wrestling today.

Sunday's match was also a showcase for Swann.

The 30-year-old has wrestled in WWE and was Impact's top champion since last October. Still, there were probably a not insignificant number of fans who haven't watched much of Swann's Impact run and thus hadn't seen him positioned as a top star before.

Should Swann go on to avenge his loss to Omega, it would not only be a cathartic victory but also the biggest moment of his career to date.