    Kevin Durant, Mike Conley's 'Two Distant Strangers' Short Film Wins Oscar

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    The ball is suspending in midair in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Kevin Durant and Mike Conley are more than just NBA All-Stars.

    They are also Oscar winners.

    Durant and Conley won Oscars on Sunday night for their work on the film Two Distant Strangers. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported the Brooklyn Nets forward and Utah Jazz guard were executive producers on the project, as was Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman.

    Colin Ward-Henninger of CBSSports.com noted the film, which was nominated in the Short Film (Live Action) category, stars rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ as someone who is stuck in a time loop and reliving a deadly encounter with a police officer.

    They are not the first NBA stars to win an Oscar, as Kobe Bryant did as well in 2018 as the executive producer of Dear Basketball.

