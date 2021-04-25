    Patrick Mahomes Hypes Fernando Tatis Jr. After Padres Star's 5th HR in 3 Games

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021
    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watches his solo home run during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes saluted Fernando Tatis Jr. after the San Diego Padres star hit another home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    Tatis took Dustin May deep for a solo homer in the fourth inning to halve San Diego's two-run deficit. It was his fifth dinger in his last three games.

    In an alternate reality, Mahomes and Tatis eventually cross paths on an MLB diamond.

    Unlike Tatis, Mahomes chose not to follow in his father's footsteps, though, and quit baseball midway through his time at Texas Tech. The decision obviously worked out the 25-year-old has already collected a Super Bowl ring and NFL MVP award.

    Plus, Mahomes doesn't have to stand on the mound opposite Tatis, which is the best way to enjoy the electric shortstop.

