2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Latest Updates Entering Draft Week

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

As NFL rumors pour in, our anticipation levels will reach new heights with the 2021 draft set to get underway Thursday.

Team executives and coaches will nail down the final pieces of their big boards and work through potential scenarios that could unfold between Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, we are left wondering how the picks pan out.

This year, five quarterbacks may go within the first 10 selections, and the San Francisco 49ers have a major decision at No. 3. Which signal-caller will they choose to lead the franchise?

Another club outside the top 10 may serve up a draft-day surprise if one of the top quarterbacks slides to the middle of the opening round.

One general manager could shake up the draft order with a trade that involves a notable veteran. Which player may be on the move Thursday?

We'll provide an update on the latest draft buzz and make sense of the chatter around the most intriguing situations around the league.