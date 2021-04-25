MLB Trade Rumors: Nationals' Patrick Corbin Discussed in Offseason Talks

MLB Trade Rumors: Nationals' Patrick Corbin Discussed in Offseason TalksApril 25, 2021
Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin is off to a rough start in the 2021 season, and his team reportedly discussed trade offers involving him during the winter.
ESPN's Buster Olney reported the news, noting Washington discussed the left-hander with other teams this offseason. Corbin is pitching in the third year of a six-year contract, so he would have been more than just a rental in any trade situation.
The southpaw pitched the first six years of his career on the Arizona Diamondbacks and made the All-Star team twice.
He was at his best in 2018 when he finished with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts in 200.0 innings. The impressive season was ideal timing for Corbin, who then inked the contract with the Nationals prior to the 2019 campaign for $140 million.
Corbin was solid in his first year with Washington and finished with a 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 238 strikeouts in 202.0 innings for the World Series champions. However, he largely struggled in that postseason run with a 5.79 ERA and finished the shortened 2020 campaign with a 4.66 ERA.
He has a 10.47 ERA and 2.02 WHIP in four starts this year.
Any team looking to trade for Corbin would be in a buy-low situation given his recent struggles. He isn't that far removed from being one of the best pitchers in the league, so a change of scenery could theoretically help him rediscover his form.
For now, though, he remains a member of the Nationals as they look to compete in the National League East.
However, they are in last place in the early going at 8-11 and may look to reignite those trade discussions prior to the trade deadline if they are not in contention for the postseason.
