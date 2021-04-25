Paul Pierce Sells CA Mansion for $8.7M; Includes Celtics-Themed Basketball Court

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has sold his Calabasas, California, mansion for $8.7 million, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Flemming.

The transaction yields a tidy profit for the 10-time All-Star, who purchased the 16,000-square foot home in 2009 for $6.5 million. The estate includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, gym and bowling alley inside along with an outdoor court that prominently features the Celtics logo.

Basketball fans got a peek at the premises when Pierce competed in the NBA's H-O-R-S-E competition last year.

ESPN fired Pierce earlier this month after he posted a racy video to Instagram Live. It doesn't appear the sale of his mansion is related as Flemming reported the 43-year-old originally listed the property "late last year" for $11 million.