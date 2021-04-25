    Paul Pierce Sells CA Mansion for $8.7M; Includes Celtics-Themed Basketball Court

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    FILE - Former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce attends the NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Houston Rockets in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Tuesday. March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has sold his Calabasas, California, mansion for $8.7 million, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Flemming.

    The transaction yields a tidy profit for the 10-time All-Star, who purchased the 16,000-square foot home in 2009 for $6.5 million. The estate includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, gym and bowling alley inside along with an outdoor court that prominently features the Celtics logo.

    Basketball fans got a peek at the premises when Pierce competed in the NBA's H-O-R-S-E competition last year.

    ESPN fired Pierce earlier this month after he posted a racy video to Instagram Live. It doesn't appear the sale of his mansion is related as Flemming reported the 43-year-old originally listed the property "late last year" for $11 million.

