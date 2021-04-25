    Trevor Bauer, Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade Twitter Jabs After Padres Star's HR

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Fernando Tatis Jr. took Trevor Bauer deep twice during Saturday's matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, and he wasn't shy about celebrating either dinger. 

    Video of one of the home runs appeared to show Tatis looking down toward the ground, or potentially in the direction of the catcher's mitt, before one of the home runs. Bauer pretty playfully pointed that out on Twitter Sunday, and Tatis quickly responded with a post of his own:

    To Bauer's credit, he said he wasn't particularly bothered by Tatis' celebrations following his two moon shots: 

    It probably helped that the Dodgers won the game 5-4.

    Besides, a little bit of trash talk and bad blood between divisional rivals is a good thing for baseball, a sport that has often self-policed such drama out of the game with its archaic unwritten rules. Turns out sports fans like to see athletes showing emotion and talking some smack. There's a reason the NFL was dubbed the "No Fun League" when it imposed stringent touchdown celebrations on its players. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Christian Yelich Has No 'Significant' Issues After MRI on Back Injury

      Christian Yelich Has No 'Significant' Issues After MRI on Back Injury
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Christian Yelich Has No 'Significant' Issues After MRI on Back Injury

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated MLB Title Odds 💰

      There's been some interesting shifts in the rankings after only three weeks of play ➡️

      Updated MLB Title Odds 💰
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Updated MLB Title Odds 💰

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Landing Spots for Max Scherzer 📍

      With rumors swirling, these are the top five teams ranked that could acquire the Nationals ace

      Top Landing Spots for Max Scherzer 📍
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Top Landing Spots for Max Scherzer 📍

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Christian Yelich Getting MRI

      Craig Counsell says Brewers star has 'hit a bit of a plateau' and will get MRI of his back

      Christian Yelich Getting MRI
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Christian Yelich Getting MRI

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report