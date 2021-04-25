Trevor Bauer, Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade Twitter Jabs After Padres Star's HR

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Fernando Tatis Jr. took Trevor Bauer deep twice during Saturday's matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, and he wasn't shy about celebrating either dinger.

Video of one of the home runs appeared to show Tatis looking down toward the ground, or potentially in the direction of the catcher's mitt, before one of the home runs. Bauer pretty playfully pointed that out on Twitter Sunday, and Tatis quickly responded with a post of his own:

To Bauer's credit, he said he wasn't particularly bothered by Tatis' celebrations following his two moon shots:

It probably helped that the Dodgers won the game 5-4.

Besides, a little bit of trash talk and bad blood between divisional rivals is a good thing for baseball, a sport that has often self-policed such drama out of the game with its archaic unwritten rules. Turns out sports fans like to see athletes showing emotion and talking some smack. There's a reason the NFL was dubbed the "No Fun League" when it imposed stringent touchdown celebrations on its players.