Donovan Mitchell to Miss Final 3 Jazz Regular-Season Games Due to Ankle Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz announced guard Donovan Mitchell will miss the team's final three regular-season games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings because of the sprained right ankle he suffered April 16.

The plan is to reevaluate him prior to the start of the playoffs.

The 24-year-old was on course for a career year, but the sprain stalled him. He was averaging 26.4 points and 5.2 assists through 53 starts to help fire the Jazz to the top of the Western Conference.

Mitchell, who was the No. 13 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2017 before being traded to Utah, averaged 24.0 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting last season.

The Louisville product is a crucial piece of the Jazz rotation, but the team will be able to continue filling the void with Jordan Clarkson (17.5 points per game) and Joe Ingles (12.3 PPG) until he returns.