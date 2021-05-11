X

    Donovan Mitchell to Miss Final 3 Jazz Regular-Season Games Due to Ankle Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 11, 2021
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up diromg the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Utah Jazz announced guard Donovan Mitchell will miss the team's final three regular-season games against the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings because of the sprained right ankle he suffered April 16.

    The plan is to reevaluate him prior to the start of the playoffs.

    The 24-year-old was on course for a career year, but the sprain stalled him. He was averaging 26.4 points and 5.2 assists through 53 starts to help fire the Jazz to the top of the Western Conference.

    Mitchell, who was the No. 13 overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2017 before being traded to Utah, averaged 24.0 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting last season.

    The Louisville product is a crucial piece of the Jazz rotation, but the team will be able to continue filling the void with Jordan Clarkson (17.5 points per game) and Joe Ingles (12.3 PPG) until he returns.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      DPOY Race: Simmons, Gobert Among Top Candidates for Award

      DPOY Race: Simmons, Gobert Among Top Candidates for Award
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      DPOY Race: Simmons, Gobert Among Top Candidates for Award

      Michael Kaskey-Blomain
      via CBSSports.com

      LaMelo Says He Could Have Competed in NBA When He Was 14 Years Old

      LaMelo Says He Could Have Competed in NBA When He Was 14 Years Old
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Says He Could Have Competed in NBA When He Was 14 Years Old

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      @Jonwass uses Tankathon sim to decide the lottery order. Thunder have the No. 1 pick 📲

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Afflalo Making Bid for Wolves

      NBA vet Arron Afflalo plans to relaunch bid to buy the Wolves after A-Rod's exclusive negotiating window expired

      Report: Afflalo Making Bid for Wolves
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Afflalo Making Bid for Wolves

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report