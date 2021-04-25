Conor McGregor Wants Kamaru Usman Fight: He's 'Even Copying My Shots Now'

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor hasn't gotten past Dustin Poirier yet, but he's already looking forward to a potential match with Kamaru Usman.

McGregor called out Usman for using a combination similar to his in Saturday's UFC 261 victory over Jorge Masvidal.

While the combo Usman used to knock out Masvidal was hardly unique to McGregor, this isn't the first time people have noticed similarities. Several fans—and McGregor himself—have noticed Usman using similar forms of trash talk to McGregor ahead of his fights.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.