    Conor McGregor Wants Kamaru Usman Fight: He's 'Even Copying My Shots Now'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Conor McGregor smiles after defeating Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor hasn't gotten past Dustin Poirier yet, but he's already looking forward to a potential match with Kamaru Usman.

    McGregor called out Usman for using a combination similar to his in Saturday's UFC 261 victory over Jorge Masvidal. 

    While the combo Usman used to knock out Masvidal was hardly unique to McGregor, this isn't the first time people have noticed similarities. Several fans—and McGregor himself—have noticed Usman using similar forms of trash talk to McGregor ahead of his fights. 

