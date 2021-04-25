NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Stanley Cup Bracket, Odds and Picks

0 of 5

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

On three of the past four days, a West Division team has clinched its spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. And they are the only three teams in the NHL that have already secured postseason berths this year.

After the Vegas Golden Knights clinched a spot Wednesday and the Colorado Avalanche secured one Thursday, the Minnesota Wild ensured they will also be heading to the playoffs with a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, their seventh consecutive victory. It marks the eighth time in nine seasons that Minnesota has reached the postseason.

With the realigned divisions for the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the top four teams from each division (East, North, Central and West) will reach the playoffs and compose the 16-team field. That means there's only one spot still available out of the West, which is held by the Arizona Coyotes.

As for the other three divisions, all four spots are still up for grabs, although some teams are getting close to clinching berths.

Here's a look at the playoff picture and the latest Stanley Cup odds, followed by picks for the three teams that are most likely to be championship contenders this postseason.